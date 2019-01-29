‘Hearts of Gold’ marks 50th anniversary of Senior Valentine Dance

Annual event to be held Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU — The Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall will be filled with ‘Hearts of Gold’ as the Senior Valentine Dance celebrates its 50th anniversary!

The 50th Annual Senior Valentine Dance will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

Come join hundreds of energetic kūpuna from 30 different senior clubs and dozens of special guests as they boogie down to some timeless tunes.

A jubilant performance by the Royal Hawaiian Band will kick-off the festivities, followed by a unique opportunity for seniors to dance with our special guests, including Mayor Kirk Caldwell and members of his cabinet, city employees, newscasters, athletes and local celebrities!

“This is always such a fun and heart-warming event, and we are over-joyed to organize it every year,” said Michele Nekota, Director of the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation. “Keeping our kūpuna healthy, active, and mentally engaged is one of many goals our city and the Parks Department strives for. Social events like this are the perfect way to do that, and we hope to keep this tradition going for another 50 years!”

Mahalo to the numerous volunteers and contributing organizations who continue to support this annual event.

