INSCOM CSM Schmitz visits 500th MI Brigade

| January 31, 2019 | 0 Comments
Command Sgt. Maj. Eric M. Schmitz, U.S. Army Intelligence Command (INSCOM) command sergeant major, meets with Soldiers of the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, during a visit to the Brigade headquarters on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Jan. 17. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley)

Command Sgt. Maj. Eric M. Schmitz, U.S. Army Intelligence Command (INSCOM) command sergeant major, meets with Soldiers of the 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater, during a visit to the Brigade headquarters on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii Jan. 17. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Shameeka R. Stanley)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5043537/inscom-csm-schmitz-visits-500th-mi-bde-t?sub_id=41302&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=41302&utm_content=asset_link.)

Tags: ,

Category: DVIDS, News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»