Maj. Jarrid Rockman is 500th MI Vanguard of the Month

Staff Sgt. Shameeka Stanley

500th Military Intelligence Brigade SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Maj. Jarrid R. Rockman, a geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) officer, assigned to 301st Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence Brigade-Theater (MIB-T), is named the Brigade’s Vanguard of the Month for January 2019.

Rockman, a Great Falls, Montana native, continues to exemplify the Ready Force philosophy by actively promoting Active Component/Reserve Component integration while supporting the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) in order to enhance intelligence capability and provide support to multi-domain operations.

Like many young Soldiers who join the U.S. Military today, Rockman’s Army career began shortly after he graduated from High School. Raised in the city, Rockman was motivated to be able to travel to places across the country, around the world, and work with people from different walks of life. He attended Basic Combat Training (BCT) and Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri and became a motor transport operator (88M) in the Army Reserve. Rockman would later change his Military Occupational Specialty (MOS) to a supply specialist (92Y).

“I left the Reserves in 2001 as a sergeant (E5),” said Rockman. “In 2006, I decided to go active duty and attended Officer Candidate School (OCS) and Infantry Officer Basic Course (IOBC) at Fort Benning, Georgia. I requested Military Intelligence (MI) branch, but I was branch detailed; so I spent the first four years as an infantry officer.”

Over the span of 20 years of service in the Army Reserve Component and Active Component, Rockman’s Army career enabled him to experience the best of both worlds as an enlisted Soldier and a commissioned officer. When called to duty, he deployed and served in Iraq in support of OPERATION IRAQI FREEDOM. He also served along-side his unit during a humanitarian deployment in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where his unit assisted with massive flooding.

Rockman comes from a family of a few military veterans who served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, two of whom fought and served honorably in the Vietnam War.

“I serve because I am able to and many won’t or perhaps can’t,” said Rockman.

During 1st quarter, Fiscal Year (FY) 19, Rockman distinguished himself as the 301st MI Battalion special project officer and GEOINT mission manager. He coordinated a major battalion level event and established a mission management node for GEOINT Soldiers in the 301st MI Battalion.

Rockman spearheaded the planning and execution of the 301st MI Battalion Military Ball in Scottsdale, Arizona, Dec. 8, 2018. He was instrumental to the successful execution of the event. It could not have been accomplished without his hard work and dedication.

Rockman’s selfless service and dedication to duty as an Army leader encourages and inspires him to continue to do what he enjoys, which is serving and helping others along the way. His innovative approach to training ensures all GEOINT Soldiers in the battalion have the opportunity to support real world missions during battle assembly weekends.

“It’s about guiding, mentoring and grooming those who will eventually take your spot,” said Rockman. “My [leadership] style is about leading by example, setting the bar, then providing the motivation and resources to achieve, excel, do better and surpass that bar.”

After serving 11 years on active duty, Rockman is now back in the Army Reserve as a military intelligence officer, at the battalion headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. Although his plan didn’t initially go according to the way he thought it would go when he became an officer, he still was able to accomplish what he set out to do and surpass the bar he set for himself.

“The [U.S.] Army and [its] units keep moving on with or without you,” said Rockman. “It really comes down to impacting people, to leave an impression that you are thought of fondly and not with disdain.”

When asked about what advice he has for future officers and junior officers, Rockman said “For the young reserve officer, I would highly recommend spending some time [on] active duty. The amount of experience gained is huge, especially for that young platoon leader and being immersed in the day-to-day operations and interactions with their Noncommissioned Officers (NCOs) and Soldiers.”

As Rockman looks back over his career, he is grateful for many people that he had the privilege to meet and work with. He earned an Airborne badge and the Expert Infantry Badge. He has flown in a Chinook over Iraq, experienced an overseas tour in Germany and served in various positions and assignments. And best of all, he had the honor to promote and reenlist Soldiers throughout the years.

20 years of service is a great milestone for anyone to successfully achieve however, Rockman isn’t ready to hang up his uniform yet. He looks forward to getting selected for the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program and serve another six years or seek other career broadening assignments before retirement.

“After retirement, I’d like to just work on restoring classic cars,” said Rockman. “It has been one of my hobbies and interest since I was young.”

