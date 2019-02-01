2nd IBCT, 25th ID, shows that better delivery gets a faster Army

Lt. Gen. Aundre Piggee, the Deputy Chief of Staff of G-4 (Logistics), Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, the Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell, the senior enlisted advisor for Army Logistics, visited Soldiers with 225th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Jan 31, 2019 to see how logistics works at the lowest level and how they can make improvements to this process. Piggee said he wants to know where the friction points are in the logistics process, so he can address and fix them across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Beckstrom, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5071368/better-delivery-faster-army.)
Lt. Gen. Aundre Piggee, the Deputy Chief of Staff of G-4 (Logistics), Lt. Gen. Edward Daly, the Army Materiel Command deputy commanding general, and Command Sgt. Maj. Edward Bell, the senior enlisted advisor for Army Logistics, visited Soldiers with 225th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Jan 31, 2019 to see how logistics works at the lowest level and how they can make improvements to this process. Piggee said he wants to know where the friction points are in the logistics process, so he can address and fix them across the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Beckstrom, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Tags: 225th Brigade Sustainment Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Army Materiel Command, featured, full-image
Category: DVIDS, Leadership, News