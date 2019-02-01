Soldiers from Hawaii perform live-fire training in Alaska

Soldiers with 1st Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, prepare to conduct live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during a two-week exercise Jan. 31, 2019. The Soldiers are spending approximately two weeks learning how to survive and operate in a cold environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

Soldiers with 1st Battalion 21st Infantry Regiment, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, engage pop-up targets with their M240L machine gun during live-fire training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, during a two-week exercise Jan. 31, 2019. The Soldiers are spending approximately two weeks learning how to survive and operate in a cold environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alex Skripnichuk)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5071453/soldiers-hawaii-perform-live-fire-training.)

