U.S. Soldiers from 500th MI, USARPAC visit Thai school

| February 1, 2019 | 0 Comments
A U.S. Soldier with 500th Military Intelligence Brigade helps repaint the campus of Banpakdeepandin School Jan. 31, 2019, at Sa Kaeo, Thailand. Soldiers from both the U.S. and Thailand helped give the school a new look by repainting the exterior and performing yard maintenance. This was during Hanuman Guardian, a training exercise that demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States to their long-standing partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup)

A U.S. Soldier with 500th Military Intelligence Brigade helps repaint the campus of Banpakdeepandin School Jan. 31, 2019, at Sa Kaeo, Thailand. Soldiers from both the U.S. and Thailand helped give the school a new look by repainting the exterior and performing yard maintenance. This was during Hanuman Guardian, a training exercise that demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States to their long-standing partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5069559/us-thai-soldiers-visit-local-school.)

 

U.S. Soldiers operating under U.S. Army Pacific give volley balls to students of Banpakdeepandin School Jan. 31, 2019, at Sa Kaeo, Thailand. Soldiers from both the U.S. and Thailand visited and helped give the school a new look by repainting the exterior and performing yard maintenance. This was during Hanuman Guardian, a training exercise that demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States to their long-standing partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup)

U.S. Soldiers operating under U.S. Army Pacific give volley balls to students of Banpakdeepandin School Jan. 31, 2019, at Sa Kaeo, Thailand. Soldiers from both the U.S. and Thailand visited and helped give the school a new look by repainting the exterior and performing yard maintenance. This was during Hanuman Guardian, a training exercise that demonstrates the commitment of the Kingdom of Thailand and the United States to their long-standing partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup)

Tags: , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»