Armed Services YMCA Launches 2019 Art & Essay Contest

The Annual Contest Allows Children to Express Their Military Lifestyle

Armed Service YMCA

News Release

The Armed Services YMCA is happy to announce the launch of the 2019 Art & Essay Contest, co-sponsored by GEICO Military. The annual contest is open to children grades 1-12 of active duty or retired members of the Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and National Guard/Reserves. Submissions should be received by March 15th, 2019 and winners are announced in April.

Military children communicating through artistic expression

The Art Contest is specifically for children grades 1-6. This year’s themes are “My Day at the ASYMCA” and “My Military Family.” There is one winner for each branch of the military. Winners of the Art Contest receive an iPod touch courtesy of GEICO Military.

Children grades 1-12 are encouraged to participate in the Essay Contest. The topics for this year’s essays are “How the ASYMCA has helped me,” or “My greatest challenge as a military child has been..” Winners in grades 1-8 receive an iPod. Grades 10-12 winning submissions score an Apple iPad.

“The ASYMCA Art & Essay contest shines a spotlight on the children of our military family.” said William French, President and CEO of the ASYMCA. “Military children face very unique challenges. The contest is an opportunity for them to voice their stories while helping others understand their experience and recognize their resiliency.”

The contest launches during Military Family Month, which was established by the Armed Services YMCA in 1996. While most recognize the strength and sacrifice of the service member, few recognize the family effort. Military Family Month recognizes the contributions of service members, spouses, and children that make up our military family.

According to the Department of Defense, military children move an average of “six-nine times during a school career.” In addition to a parent’s deployment, their lifestyle can present many unique challenges. The ASYMCA Art & Essay Contest encourages military children to communicate their perspective through art and writing. The ASYMCA looks forward to the hundreds of creatives they receive each year from military children and the opportunity for the public to acknowledge their sacrifices and resiliency.

Art & Essay Contest Guidelines & Information

To view the 2018 Art & Essay Contest winners and submissions booklet click here.

About Armed Services YMCA:

The Armed Services YMCA is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit that serves active duty military members and their families. In 2017, we registered more than 250,000 participants and delivered more than 1.3 million points of services to junior enlisted Soldiers, Marines, Sailors, Airmen, Coast Guardsmen and family members at 200 service centers in 18 states. Whether providing respite child care for parents in need, summer camps for kids, or assisting with emergency needs, the Armed Services YMCA is a nonprofit with a mission: Strengthening Our Military Family. Visit our website to see how you can join us in supporting military families.

