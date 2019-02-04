Learn more about your benefit with 2019 TRICARE resources

TRICARE

News Release

It’s a new year, which means it may be time to replace the old with the new. Do you have old or outdated TRICARE brochures or handbooks laying around? If so, now is a great time to check out the new 2019 TRICARE benefit resources. Visit TRICARE Publications to get started.

TRICARE publishes handbooks, newsletters, brochures, fact sheets, and more. You can view, print, or download a variety of these TRICARE resources. To find what you’re looking for, select a category from the dropdown menu (for example, TRICARE Plans, Life Events, Newsletters) and then select the search button. Or, find a resource by “Publication Title” or “Date Posted.” Select either to begin your search. You’ll find products covering a wide range of topics, like retiring from active duty, Medicare, and maternity care. TRICARE resources are continually updated and added. A few are highlighted below.

TRICARE Health Plans

If you have questions about costs or your TRICARE medical benefit, here are some resources that you may find helpful. In addition, you can visit the Health Plans section to find information specific to your TRICARE health plan.

TRICARE Costs and Fees Sheet

TRICARE Plans Overview

TRICARE Choices in the United States Handbook

TRICARE Choices for National Guard and Reserve Handbook

TRICARE Overseas Program Handbook

TRICARE For Life Handbook

TRICARE Dental Options

Do you have questions about your TRICARE dental options? Here are some resources that provide information about dental options (separate from TRICARE health care options) available to you based on your eligibility:

TRICARE Dental Options Fact Sheet

TRICARE Dental Program Handbook

TRICARE Dental Program Benefit Brochure

TRICARE Active Duty Dental Program Brochure

TRICARE Pharmacy Coverage

The TRICARE Pharmacy Program provides prescription drug coverage for most TRICARE beneficiaries. (Those in the US Family Health Plan have separate pharmacy coverage). The Pharmacy section and the resources below are good places to find answers about the TRICARE Pharmacy Program.

TRICARE Pharmacy Program Overview

TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook

Don’t miss changes related to your TRICARE medical, dental, and pharmacy benefits this year. New TRICARE publications are added and updated to reflect TRICARE changes frequently, so visit the TRICARE Publications page often. Use these resources to stay up-to-date, and take command of your health.

