U.S. and Royal Thai Army soldiers begin bilateral exercise

| February 4, 2019 | 0 Comments
Brigadier General Andrew Preston, the Deputy Commanding General – Support for 25th Infantry Division, pays his respects to Chulalongkorn, the fifth king of Thailand under the House of Chakri, Jan. 28, 2019, at Camp Nimman Kolayut, Thailand. This was part of Hanuman Guardian 2019, a training exercise with the Royal Thai Army designed to enhance military-to-military partnerships, interoperability and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup)

Brigadier General Andrew Preston, the Deputy Commanding General – Support for 25th Infantry Division, pays his respects to Chulalongkorn, the fifth king of Thailand under the House of Chakri, Jan. 28, 2019, at Camp Nimman Kolayut, Thailand. This was part of Hanuman Guardian 2019, a training exercise with the Royal Thai Army designed to enhance military-to-military partnerships, interoperability and mission readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Northrup)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5061745/us-and-royal-thai-army-soldiers-begin-bilateral-exercise?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_thumbnail.)

Tags: , , ,

Category: DVIDS, Leadership, News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»