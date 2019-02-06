94th AAMDC inspects THAAD system

| February 6, 2019 | 0 Comments
A Soldier assigned the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, performs a routine inspection as part of a system evaluation of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2019. (Army photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5079820/systems-check.)

U.S. Army Specialist Samuel Newhouse assigned the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command performs a system evaluation of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 5, 2019. (Army photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)

