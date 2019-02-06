Online vehicle registrations show double-digit increase in 2018

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU – The city’s Department of Customer Services is reminding O‘ahu residents that most of their motor vehicle registration needs remain just a click away.

Last year, 184,925 motor vehicle registrations were renewed online. The figure represents an 11 percent increase over the previous year.

Even so, only 28 percent of the city’s 666,150 vehicle registration renewals last year were completed online.

“We want to encourage more people to take advantage of government-service options that get them out of lines and allow them to quickly handle tasks involving vehicle registration,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “We will continue to work to create more opportunities that offer convenience for those we serve.”

To renew a vehicle registration online, go to honolulu.gov/csd and follow the instructions provided. Major credit/debit cards are accepted and no card fees will be charged. The following are some of the requirements for online renewal:

An expired vehicle registration cannot be renewed online.

The vehicle must have a City and County of Honolulu registration.

The renewal notice must show a current mailing address.

A current Hawai‘i vehicle safety inspection must be on file.

The registration is within 45 days of the expiration date.

Other available online services, such as applying for a driver license replacement and the “gold star” marked duplicate driver licenses, can be found at honolulu.gov/csd.

Category: Community