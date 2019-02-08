Cobra Gold 19 is underway in Thailand

Phitsanulok, Kingdom of Thailand – A U.S. Marine high fives Thai children as they play games during a community relations event at Wat Jomg Tong School during exercise Cobra Gold 19 at Phitsanulok, Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 29, 2019. Cobra Gold is one of the largest theater security cooperation exercises in the Indo-Pacific and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. Cobra Gold 19, the 38th iteration of this exercise, emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Specialist Robert Lamb)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5086009/cobra-gold-19.)
Phitsanulok, Kingdom of Thailand – U.S. Marines and Royal Thai Armed Forces participate in a community relations event at Wat Jom Tong school during a community relations event at Wat Jomg Tong School during exercise Cobra Gold 19 at Phitsanulok, Kingdom of Thailand, Jan. 29, 2019. Cobra Gold is one of the largest theater security cooperation exercises in the Indo-Pacific and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. Cobra Gold 19, the 38th iteration of this exercise, emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Army Photo by Specialist Robert)
Tags: Cobra Gold, marines, U.S. Army-Pacific (USARPAC), U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM)
Category: DVIDS, Leadership, News