Get dental coverage through TRICARE Dental Program

TRICARE

News Release

Are you keeping up with your and your family’s dental health, and dental options? During National Children’s Dental Health Month, take time to learn about the TRICARE Dental Program (TDP). Whether you’re eligible to enroll in the TDP depends on your status or that of your military sponsor. Not sure about your eligibility or how to enroll? Read ahead to find answers and take command of your dental health.

Eligibility

United Concordia administers the TRICARE Dental Program. This voluntary program is available stateside and overseas to eligible:

Active duty family members

National Guard and Reserve members who aren’t on active duty or covered by the Transitional Assistance Management Program, and their family members

Survivors

Active duty service members, retirees, and retiree family members have other dental options. To be eligible to enroll in TDP, your sponsor must have at least 12 months left on his or her military service commitment at the time of enrollment.

Enrollment

There are three ways to enroll in the TDP: online, by phone, or by mail. Once your enrollment is processed, your coverage begins on the next available effective date. Your effective date of coverage depends on the date United Concordia receives your enrollment application and first month’s premium payment.

Online: Go to the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website. (This option isn’t available overseas.)

Go to the Beneficiary Web Enrollment website. (This option isn’t available overseas.) Phone: CONUS: 1-844-653-4061 OCONUS: 1-844-683-4060 / 1-717-888-7400 (Toll) TDD/TTY: 711

CONUS: 1-844-653-4061 Mail: Download the TRICARE Dental Program Enrollment/Change Authorization form. Mail the form with your first premium payment to United Concordia.

Before you enroll in the TDP, make sure your information is up to date in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS). United Concordia may reject your enrollment if information is missing from the TDP form or if the information doesn’t match what’s in DEERS.

Minimum Enrollment Period

When you enroll in the TDP, you commit to 12 months of coverage, unless you qualify for an exception. After the 12-month period, you can continue on a month-to-month basis. If you want to end your coverage, you must send a termination request to United Concordia. Your service will end on the date United Concordia receives your request, not on the day you postmark it.

For more information about TDP eligibility and enrollment, check out the TRICARE Dental Program page. To see if you’re eligible for other dental options, visit Dental Plans. Take command of your and your family’s dental health this year.

To learn more about your dental options. Join TRICARE on Feb. 21 for the “TRICARE Dental Options for You and Your Family” webinar.

