Cobra Gold 19 features ‘cowboy’ community relations

PHITSANULOK, Kingdom of Thailand —U.S. Soldiers share a meal with Thai locals while at a community relations project during exercise Cobra Gold 19 at Phitsanulok, Kingdom of Thailand, Feb. 8, 2019. Cobra Gold is one of the largest theater security cooperation exercises in the Indo-Pacific and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region. Cobra Gold 19, the 38th iteration of this exercise, emphasizes coordination on civic action, such as humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, seeking to expand regional cooperation and collaboration in these vital areas. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew P. Holmes)
