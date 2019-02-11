IRS advises to avoid the rush over Presidents Day holiday

Many online tools and resources are available to help

WASHINGTON — With a new tax law in effect and a surge of tax returns expected during the Presidents Day weekend, the Internal Revenue Service is offering taxpayers several tips and various time-saving resources to get them the help they need quickly and easily.

The IRS receives more phone calls on the day after Presidents Day than on any other day of the year. Ahead of the Presidents Day weekend, the IRS is reminding taxpayers to “Avoid the Rush,” detailing online options taxpayers and tax professionals can use to get information quickly to avoid long wait times on the IRS toll-free hotline this week and during the week of Feb. 19.

“IRS employees are working hard to provide taxpayers the help they need,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Given the high call volumes at this time of the year, we encourage people to first visit our many online resources available at IRS.gov. And when it comes time to file, we continue to encourage people to use e-file or Free File to get their refunds as quickly as possible.”

Most tax issues can be resolved from the convenience of a home or office. The IRS Services Guide links to many online IRS services.

Here are a few featured tips to avoid the rush:

A redesigned Form 1040 now takes the place of both the Form 1040-A and Form 1040-EZ. Tax return preparation software will automatically use taxpayer’s answers to the tax questions to complete the Form 1040 and any needed schedules.

Throughout 2018, the IRS has been working closely with partners in the tax return preparation and tax software industries to prepare for tax reform and tax form changes affecting tax year 2018. This ongoing collaboration ensures that taxpayers can continue to rely on the IRS, tax professionals and tax software programs when it’s time to file their returns.

Taxpayers who call the IRS before and after Presidents Day weekend should be prepared for long wait times because of the high volume of calls received on all toll-free lines. Tuesday, Feb. 19, will be the busiest day of the year. See Let Us Help You for alternatives to calling and for documents, such as prior-year tax return information, taxpayers may need to validate their identities.

