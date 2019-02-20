Housing/barracks town halls scheduled Sunday, Feb. 24 through Thursday, Feb. 28

U.S. Army Hawaii will hold five town halls from February 24th to the 28th. The intent is to provide information and gain feedback from residents on Army installations in Hawaii. Our obligation as Army leaders is to take care of our people. Your health, welfare, safety and security are of the utmost importance to us.

The town halls are scheduled:

• Sunday, Feb. 24th, 5 p.m., at Tripler Army Medical Center’s Kyser Auditorium.

• Monday, Feb. 25th, 6 p.m., at Fort Shafter’s Hale Ikena (This town hall will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.).

• Tuesday, Feb. 26th, 6 p.m., at Schofield Barracks’ Nehelani (for Schofield Barracks residents and Wheeler Army Airfield residents. This town hall will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.).

• Wednesday, Feb. 27th, 6 p.m., at Helemano Military Reservation Chapel.

• Thursday, Feb. 28th, 6 p.m., at Aliamanu Military Reservation Chapel.

Access Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/usaghawaii <http://www.facebook.com/usagh awaii>.

USARHAW encourages all residents to attend the town hall in the housing or barracks area on the installation where you live; however, if your schedule does not permit this, you can certainly attend any town hall.

