Army teaches Airman combatives on JBPHH

U.S. Air Force Maj. Fredrick Cruz, pins down a fellow Airman during a U.S. Army Combatives course exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The U.S. Army Combatives Course mission is to train leaders and Soldiers in close quarters combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare individuals to close with and defeat the enemy in hand to hand combat. (U.S. Army Photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5122005/beach-combative-prep-drills.)
A U.S. Soldier and Airman practice their combatives techniques during a U.S. Army Combatives course exercise at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii. The U.S. Army Combatives Course mission is to train leaders and Soldiers in close quarters combatives in order to instill the Warrior Ethos and prepare individuals to close with and defeat the enemy in hand to hand combat. (U.S. Army Photo by Cpt. Adan Cazarez)
