Deadline approaching for Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest

Entries due to DOE schools by Feb. 26, final deadline is March 4 at Kapolei Hale

HONOLULU — The deadline for entries into the Mayor’s Memorial Day Poster Contest is fast approaching.

Students should submit their posters to State Department of Education schools by Tuesday, February 26, or they can submit them directly the to Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) office by 4:30 p.m. on Monday, March 4. Mailed entries must be received at the department’s Kapolei office by this date.

The DPR office is located at Kapolei Hale, with an address of:

1000 Ulu‘ōhi‘a Street

Suite 309

Kapolei, Hawai‘i 96707

Office: (808) 768-3003

This contest is open to all students statewide, who are in public, private, charter schools, or are home-schooled. Students may enter through their schools or individually.

The theme for the contest is “Sew a Lei for Memorial Day,” where students are challenged to depict a scene honoring and remembering those who have served our country. Those may include scenes of collecting flowers, lei sewing, military service, or military or memorial ceremonies.

A panel of three judges will award 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in three age groups categories, grades: K-4th, 5th-8th, and 9th-12th.

On April 17, 2019, student artists of the winning posters will receive certificates from Mayor Kirk Caldwell, and will also be recognized by the Honolulu City Council for their achievements on this 70th year of the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony. Their artwork will be displayed at Honolulu Hale, Kapolei Hale, and on the Department of Parks and Recreation’s website. The 1st place winners will have their artwork made into posters to be distributed statewide and publically displayed for the month of May.

Those posters will serve as a call for donors and volunteers to contribute their time, flowers, and skills towards the making of 38,000 lei that are needed to adorn each gravesite at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (“Punchbowl” or Pūowaina) for the Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 27.

