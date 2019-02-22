Scholarship opportunity opens for IPC residents

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Scholarship applications are now available to Island Palm Communities (IPC) residents pursuing their post-secondary education.

The WinningEdge Scholarship is funded by WinnCompanies, the firm that manages property and maintenance services at IPC.

High school seniors and graduates, including students with a GED, are encouraged to apply for the 2019-2020 academic year are invited to apply. Applicants must submit their application to their IPC community center no later than April 19, 2019. Click here to download the application and get details on eligibility.