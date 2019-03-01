Island Palm Communities residents will no longer be billed for utility consumption

Effective March 1, 2019, the Department of the Army has decided to suspend the Residential Communities Initiative Energy Conservation Program until further notice. The program was implemented by the Army to promote energy conservation in privatized housing by providing incentives to residents for decreased utility consumption.

Beginning March 1, Island Palm Communities residents will no longer be billed for utilities.

As of March 1, residents will no longer be billed for above average utility consumption, nor receive rebates for below average utility consumption. All pending rebates for activity prior to March 1 will be paid automatically via check to residents. Any balances due for utilities prior to March 1 will be waived.

Residents who had previously set-up automatic payments for utility billing should cancel those services going forward.

Your monthly utility use will continue to be tracked and you will continue to receive a monthly consumption report or ‘mock bill’ for informational purposes only—no action will be required on your part.

The Army will be using this time to perform a comprehensive review of the program and all associated data collection and billing methodology.

We greatly appreciate your participation in this important initiative, and your continued efforts to use utility resources wisely.

If you have any questions about the utility suspension, your mock bills or anything else, please reach out to your community center.

—

For information on who to contact regarding housing issues, including how to elevate issues, view the Resolving Housing Issues factsheet at https://www.garrison.hawaii.army.mil/RevolvingHousing/FactSheet_ResolvingHousingIssues.pdf.

Category: News