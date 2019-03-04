Activate authentication on Common Access Card by March 31

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Video by Katryn McCalment, Headquarters, Department of the Army, Chief Information Officer/G-6

Army Common Access Card (CAC) holders have until March 31, 2019, to activate their Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Authentication certificate to ensure uninterrupted access to military networks and data.

Mandated by the DoD, the Army CAC Certificate Reduction and Realignment Plan modifies the certificates on the CAC to streamline authentication functions under one certificate, increasing interoperability across the DoD and other U.S. federal government agencies to seamlessly integrate system access and information sharing.

Approximately two-thirds of all Army CAC holders will be required to activate their PIV authentication certificate. Users should use Internet Explorer when updating their security certificates at: www.dmdc.osd.mil/self_service.

Instructions for activating the PIV certificate are on the website.

