Happy Friday! The Exchange is giving away thousands in weekly prizes

DALLAS – As if anyone needed another reason to love Fridays.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is continuing its Free Friday giveaways in 2019, offering military shoppers a chance to win riding lawn mowers, furniture, grills, blenders, espresso makers and more. The giveaway is conducted online at facebook.com/shopmyexchange .

“Our service members and their families work hard and make sacrifices 365 days a year,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luis Reyes, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “The Free Friday program is a fun way the Exchange recognizes their service by giving away great products.”

In the two years the Exchange has been celebrating Free Friday, shoppers have received more than $37,000 in prizes. The value of 2019’s prizes will be approximately $20,000, including a Husqvarna zero-turn 23 horsepower riding lawn mower; Ashley 4-seat dining room set; Dunwell reclining sofa; Kingsford dual-zone charcoal grill; Vitamix blender; and Bissell wet/dry vacuum.

Military shoppers have already won more than $3,400 worth of Free Friday prizes this year, including a Char-Broil grill; Green Mountain Keurig brewer; 15-piece Gotham Steel cooking essentials set; and Cuisinart air fryer/toaster oven, blender and multicooker.

To enter the contests, authorized shoppers simply post a comment answering the question posed on each Free Friday post at facebook.com/shopmyexchange . In addition to active-duty, National Guard, Reserve and retired shoppers and military families, honorably discharged Veterans who have verified their eligibility to shop at ShopMyExchange.com can enter the weekly drawings. Veterans can visit http://bit.ly/VetForLife for more information. Entries made by 11:59 p.m. Central on the day of the posting will be entered into a drawing. Drawings are held on the Monday after each Free Friday giveaway.

