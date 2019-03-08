Dept. of the Army to hold Inspector General Residential Sensing Sessions

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

Public Affairs Office

The Department of the Army Inspector General (DAIG) will be in Hawaii to conduct assessments of the Army Residential Communities Initiatives Privatized Housing Program, March 18-20. The assessments will gain the perspective of residents living in Island Palm Communities.

During each session, attendees can complete a survey and address any concerns to the DAIG inspector, as resident feedback is vital to the DAIG team. IPC residents are invited to one of five sessions:

• Monday, March 18, 2 p.m., at Wheeler Army Airfield Chapel.

• Monday, March 18, 6 p.m., at WAAF Chapel.

• Tuesday, March 19, 10 a.m., at Aliamanu Military Reservation Chapel.

• Tuesday, March 19, 6 p.m., at Kyser Auditorium, Tripler Army Medical

Center.

• Wednesday, March 20, 10 a.m., at Helemano Military Reservation

Chapel.

All residents of IPC are encouraged to attend any session. Battalion-level command teams, and above (to include U.S. Army Hawaii and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii command teams), are not authorized to attend.

