25th CAB participates in Exercise Keris Strike in Malaysia

| March 13, 2019 | 0 Comments
Soldiers from the Washington National Guard and the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division stand in formation during the opening ceremony of Exercise Keris Strike, March 11, 2019. Keris Strike is a joint bilateral exercise hosted by the Malaysia Armed Forces 4th Division held March 11-15, 2019 near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The exercise consisted of a series of subject matter expert exchanges (SMEE) designed to develop the capacity to quickly respond to crisis with greater interoperability, increase mission effectiveness and develop unity of action within the joint U.S. and Malaysia Armed Forces. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Kriess)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5167314/exercise-keris-strike-begins-malaysia.)

