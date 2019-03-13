Wheeler Middle School advances to regional National Geographic GeoChallenge competition

Hawaii Department of Education

News Release

WAHIAWA, Hawaii — A team of students from Wheeler Middle School participated in the local-level competition of the 2018-2019 National Geographic GeoChallenge. The Team Ka Mana Moana is comprised of Cyrus Robert Bretz, Lauren A Broberg, Payton Custis, Alexyz Nakamoto, Braxton Nakamoto and Faith Marie Tuggle. This team had their project submission appraised and was chosen by National Geographic Society Explorers and staff to advance to the regional level of the GeoChallenge scheduled for March 29, 2019 in Des Moines, Washington.

The GeoChallenge is a project-based competition that empowers student teams in grades 5-8 to address a critical issue and change the planet, just like National Geographic Explorers. Student teams create and present real-world solutions to real-world problems. Students gain skills in research and storytelling, collaboration, videography, innovative design, and mapmaking. This year’s competition challenged students across the country to learn about and take action on the urgent issue of single-use plastic pollution in our waterways. This year’s theme connects to National Geographic’s multiyear effort Planet or Plastic?, which is raising awareness about the global plastic trash crisis.

The Wheeler Middle School team will advance to the Washington State regional GeoChallenge competition where they will compete against other teams in the region. First-place teams from the 16 regional GeoChallenge competitions will receive a $1,000 cash prize and support for the team members and their coaches to travel to the national competition in Washington, D.C., on May 19-22, 2019. The winning team of the national competition receives a $25,000 team prize plus support and guidance from National Geographic staff to implement their GeoChallenge solution. Learn more at NatGeoEd.org/GeoChallenge.

In addition to the GeoChallenge, National Geographic Society offers classroom resources, student experiences, and professional development opportunities for educators.

About the National Geographic Society The National Geographic Society is a leading nonprofit that invests in bold people and transformative ideas in the fields of exploration, scientific research, storytelling and education. Through our grants and programs, we aspire to create a community of change, advancing key insights about our planet and probing some of the most pressing scientific questions of our time while ensuring that the next generation is armed with geographic knowledge and global understanding. Our goal is measurable impact: furthering exploration and educating people around the world to inspire solutions for the greater good. For more information, visit www.nationalgeographic.org.

Category: Community, Education