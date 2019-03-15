205th MI Battalion Welcomes New Command Sergeant Major

Story by Staff Sgt. Shameeka Stanley

500th Military Intelligence Brigade FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The 205th Military Intelligence Battalion, 500th Military Intelligence brigade-Theater welcomed its new command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony at the historic Palm Circle on Fort Shafter, Hawaii, Feb. 1.

Like many traditions, customs and courtesies in the U.S. Army, the change of responsibility symbolizes honor and duty as the battalion colors are passed from one command sergeant major to the other.

During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. Rosemary T. Leath passed the colors to Lt. Col. Wayne E. Prince, the 205th MI Battalion commander, who then passed the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Brian M. Dettle, as he officially assumed responsibility of the 205th MI Battalion.

“Command Sgt. Maj. Leath served selflessly and with honor and distinction as the Battalion’s Command Sergeant Major beginning back in November 2016,” said Prince while delivering his remarks during the ceremony. “Her influential leadership, genuine care for her teammates and steady hand created positive impacts on the mission as well as the Soldiers and Civilians of the battalion.”

“Command Sgt. Maj. Leath’s impact was truly felt beyond the battalion and brigade,” Prince continued. “Her emphasis on developing a world class Duty Proficiency Progression Program (DP3) was instrumental in the battalion’s success in this endeavor across all intelligence disciplines. She drew upon her past experiences as an instructor at Fort Huachuca, from her time serving as the Sergeant Major of the Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence, as well as her wealth of tactical experience and conducted an in person review through her frequent battlefield circulation of what tasks were expected of the battalion’s Soldiers.”

Prince added that the DP3 subsequently became a cornerstone of the battalion’s Live Environment Training (LET) program and has been adopted by other Military Intelligence organizations within the Pacific as well as the Continental U.S. (CONUS).

At the podium, Leath looked across the battalion formation while humbly expressing her gratitude and appreciation as she bid farewell to the Soldiers she has led and served with for over two years.

“To the Soldiers of the 205th MI Battalion, we ask a lot of you and you’ve done a fantastic job on a daily basis,” said Leath. “Your professionalism, heart and dedication has been an inspiration to me and I have learned volumes from each of you. I am absolutely fortunate, and proud to have been your command sergeant major and to have had the opportunity to serve with you.”

“Words could not truly express the immense gratitude that I have for the Soldiers, civilians, and families that make up this great organization,” added Leath. “The past two and a half years I have had the privilege to be a part of this battalion’s challenges and triumphs, through thick and thin, as a family.”

Leath also thanked Prince for his leadership and support as a teammate and for his positive influence on others inside and outside of the battalion.

Dettle, who enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1990, served in assignments with organizations such as the Intelligence Senior Enlisted Advisor, Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command – Operation Inherent Resolve, Baghdad, Iraq, G2 Sergeant Major, 1st infantry Division, U.S. Forces Command (FORSCOM), Intelligence Senior Enlisted Advisor and U.S. Army Element, Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

As he closed out the ceremony with his remarks, Dettle joins the “Pacific Vigilant” team from the Office of the Chief of Military Intelligence at Fort Huachuca. As he assumes responsibility as the battalion’s Senior Enlisted Advisor, Dettle looks forward to his new role and taking the 205th MI Battalion to the next level.

