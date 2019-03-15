Two scholarship opportunities now available for Island Palm Communities residents

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Two scholarship opportunities are now available for eligible Island Palm Communities residents pursuing a post-secondary education. The deadlines for the WinningEdge Scholarship and BlueStar Scholarship are fast approaching.

WinningEdge Scholarship Program

The WinningEdge Scholarship is offered and funded by WinnCompanies, the firm that manages property and maintenance services at Island Palm Communities. High school seniors and graduates, including students with a GED, are encouraged to apply for the 2019-2020 academic year. Applicants must submit their application to their Island Palm Communities community center no later than April 19, 2019.

WinningEdge is one way Island Palm Communities reaffirms its commitment to improving the communities and the lives of the families we support. WinnCompanies has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships to WinnResidential and WinnMilitary residents all over the country since launching the program in 2012. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/winningedge-scholarship to download the application and get details on eligibility, or email scholarships@winnco.com with questions.

BlueStar Scholarship Program

Created by the Lendlease (US) Community Fund in August 2012, the BlueStar Scholarship Program provides up to $5,000 in college scholarships to military dependents who are graduating high school seniors residing in a Lendlease privatized community. Recipients will be selected based on financial need, community service, leadership and extracurricular activities. The 2019 BlueStar Scholarships program is currently accepting applications from all eligible students through May 20, 2019. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/bluestar-scholarship to determine eligibility, and to download the application. For more information about the BlueStar Scholarship, call 615-963-2770 or email bluestar@lendlease.com.

Lendlease is an international company operating across five continents and is the parent company of Island Palm Communities.

Category: Community, Education