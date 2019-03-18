Army Music Hawaii ‘lets the music play’

Members of Disturbing The Peace, a branch of the 25th Infantry Division’s Army Music Hawaii, play musical selections for the soldiers and their families gathered for Music on The Lawn at Generals Loop, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii on March 15 2019. Music on The Lawn is an opportunity for the Schofield Barracks community to gather in a relaxing and musical atmosphere. (Photo by U.S. Army Pvt. Michael Bradle. 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5182617/let-music-play.)
