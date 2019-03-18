Soldier for Life-Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP), Fort Shafter Center, Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

Story by Mildred Lonergan and Tamara Brethouwer

Transition Service Specialists

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii — The Soldier for Life -Transition Assistance Program celebrated its 1st year anniversary of Fort Shafter, Hawaii, offering full services. The special occasion included over 80 Soldiers, spouses, families, and civilians.

SFL-TAP staff greeted visitors with a red carpet and Hawaiian music softly playing in the background, and a display of pictures of the centers first opening in February 14, 2012.

All visitors were presented with a SFL-TAP trifold with the most current SFL-TAP services in Hawaii’s three locations; Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter and Soldier and Family Assistance Center (SFAC). In the classroom, a slide show presentation offered attendees a look into the daily activities of the center.

“In attendance for the festivities were leaders from U.S. Army Pacific G1, IMCOM Pacific, DHR Director, Chief MPD, SFL-TAP staff and leaders from all installations across the island including Schofield Barracks, Fort Shafter, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Camp Smith, and Tripler Army Medical Center,” said Mike Bormann, USAG-HI Transition Services Manager.

The Fort Shafter SFL-TAP location is conveniently located for Soldiers working in South Oahu.

“Our office primarily serves Soldiers and their families stationed or living on Fort Shafter, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Camp Smith and Tripler Army Medical Center,” said Tamara Brethouwer, USARPAC Transition Services Specialist.

“For several years, the office operated part time and was open Tuesday – Thursday. Many of the mandated workshops and classes were not available on site. Fort Shafter SFL-TAP started offering full services five days a week on March 5, 2018 with one Career Counselor, Dagmar Hilsher, and one Financial Counselor, Janice Crawley,” said Hilsher. The center now has 3 full time staff members.

“Currently, the center offers all of the mandatory Career Readiness Standards (CRS)/Veterans Opportunity to Work (VOW) workshops and additional classes and briefings including financial classes. Crawley, USARPAC Financial Readiness Specialist, is available on site to conduct classes or provide individualized financial counseling,” said Mildred Lonergan, USAG-HI Transition Services Specialist.

After a quick lunch provided by the USO Pathfinder Program, the crowds gathered for a photo with the SFL-TAP cake; Officers, Soldiers, family members and SFL-TAP staff proudly stood behind the cake and conducted the cake cutting ceremony.

The grand finale was the selection of one Soldier receiving a basket with a Hawaiian pineapple, USO Pathfinder office supplies and SFL-TAP mementos.

For additional information please contact Fort Shafter SFL-TAP at 808-435-9735 or 808-655-1028.

Category: News