Dole Plantation offers free Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 6

Annual event features live entertainment, prize giveaways, local-style food and reduced attraction admissions —

Dole Plantation

News Release

Dole Plantation invites the public to attend its annual Family Fun Day on April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event features live musical performances, hula, keiki activities, prize giveaways, local food, games and more.

The Family Fun Day is well-known for the Central O‘ahu-area community groups and schools that join Dole Plantation as part of the “pineapple experience.” Students and teachers from area public schools will offer keiki games, arts & crafts, food booths – from poke bowls, waffle dogs to ethnic plate lunches – and other activities at a nominal fee as fundraisers for their programs. Homemade baked goods, raffle prizes and White Elephant will also be offered.

Free entertainment is provided by area school groups, clubs and other organizations that are part of the fabric of the Wahiawā community.

The April 6 event is also the only day of the year when all members of the public – kama‘aina, military and visitors – benefit from buy-one-get-one-free admissions to the Pineapple Garden Maze and Plantation Garden Tour. Dole Plantation also offers reduced admission to the Pineapple Express Train Tour.

In addition, kama‘aina receive a 15 percent discount off of most retail merchandise in the Dole Plantation store.

WHEN: Saturday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Entertainment line-up

• 10 a.m.: Wahiawā Hula Studio II

• 11 a.m.: Iliahi Elementary School Ukulele Club

• 11:50 a.m.: Ka‘ala Elementary School Choir

• 12:30 p.m.: Wahiawā Middle School Jazz Band

• 1:30 p.m.: Leilehua High School Brown Bags to Stardom Winner Arlyn-Jane Omes

WHERE: Dole Plantation

FOR MORE INFO: Contact 220.4981 or visit DolePlantation.com.

ABOUT DOLE PLANTATION: Dole Plantation is one of Hawaii’s most popular attractions, welcoming more than 1.7 million visitors annually. Located in Central O‘ahu in Wahiawā Town at 64-1550 Kamehameha Highway, the plantation is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. It offers visitors and kama‘aina the complete “pineapple experience” with the Pineapple Garden Maze, the Pineapple Express train, the Plantation Garden and the famous Dole Whip.For more information, visit DolePlantation.com.

