25th Infantry Division’s Best Mortar Team recognized

| March 20, 2019 | 0 Comments
(From left to right) Pfc. Thomas Mays, Sgt. Anthony Marzan, Spc. Tyrell Paxton and Spc. Caleb Munasque, Troopers from 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment were awarded Top Honors in the 25th Infantry DivisionÕs Best Mortar Team Competition. During this competition, these soldiers endured two days of competition facing various Mortar Teams from across the Division. Not only did they prove their proficiency in key tasks, battle drills, and teamwork, but that they are becoming a more lethal team and force on the battlefield. (US Army Photo illistration by 1st Lt. Moriamo Sulaiman-Ifelodun)

(From left to right) Pfc. Thomas Mays, Sgt. Anthony Marzan, Spc. Tyrell Paxton and Spc. Caleb Munasque, Troopers from 2nd Squadron, 14th Cavalry Regiment were awarded Top Honors in the 25th Infantry Division’s Best Mortar Team Competition. During this competition, these Soldiers endured two days of competition facing various Mortar Teams from across the Division. Not only did they prove their proficiency in key tasks, battle drills, and teamwork, but that they are becoming a more lethal team and force on the battlefield. (US Army Photo illustration by 1st Lt. Moriamo Sulaiman-Ifelodun)

 

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5191422/winning-team?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«