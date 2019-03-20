Under Secretary of the Army presents coins for excellence to 94th AAMDC Soldiers

March 20, 2019
Sgt. Juan Lopez assigned with the 5th Battlefield Coordination Detachment, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, is presented a coin for excellence by the Under Secretary of the Army Ryan D. McCarthy, during a visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 19. (Photo by Capt. Adan Cazarez, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5191433/coin-excellence.)

