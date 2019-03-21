25th CAB welcomes home ‘Hillclimbers’

March 21, 2019
U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Hillclimbers, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) poses for a picture during a welcome home ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Mar. 10, 2019. The “Hillclimbers” are the CH-47 Chinook Company of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and have been deployed for nine-months supporting combat operations, in addition to air-lift operations throughout the U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5166014/hillclimbers-welcome-home-ceremony.)

