25th CAB welcomes home ‘Hillclimbers’

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Hillclimbers, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment (General Support Aviation Battalion) poses for a picture during a welcome home ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 10, 2019. The “Hillclimbers” are the CH-47 Chinook Company of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade and have been deployed for nine-months supporting combat operations, in addition to air-lift operations throughout the U.S. Central Command. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
