25th Infantry Division Soldiers return from Middle East deployment

| March 21, 2019 | 0 Comments
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Reece assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, is reunited with his fiancée, Bailey Bowlin, during a welcome home ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Mar. 6, 2019. The Chinook company was deployed in support of combat operations for nine months and conducted air-lift operations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Justin Reece assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, is reunited with his fiancée, Bailey Bowlin, during a welcome home ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, March 6, 2019. The Chinook company was deployed in support of combat operations for nine months and conducted air-lift operations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5156370/25th-infantry-division-soldiers-return-middle-east-deployment.)

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, is reunited with family during a welcome home ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Mar. 6, 2019. The Chinook company was deployed in support of combat operations for nine months and conducted air-lift operations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to Company B, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, is reunited with family during a welcome home ceremony on Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, Mar. 6, 2019. The Chinook company was deployed in support of combat operations for nine months and conducted air-lift operations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of operations. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

Tags: , , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»