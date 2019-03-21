Army Reserve leads 2019 CNMI JROTC meet

SAIPAN, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands – Army Sgt. Charles Nicholas and Spc. Jeffrey Riman, 302nd Quartermaster Company, 9th Mission Support Command, set up mission photos at the 9th MSC static display during the 2019 CNMI Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Drill Meet, Mar. 3, Kobler Gym, Koblerville, Saipan. Soldiers at the static display spoke to the drill meet guests and participants about the capabilities of their equipment and the benefits of joining the U.S. Army Reserves. (Photo by Army Master Sergeant Edward Daileg)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5158298/army-reserve-leads-2019-cnmi-junior-reserve-officer-training-corps-drill-meet.)
