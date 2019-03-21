Lego make-and-take build event promotes creativity at Schofield Main Exchange

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

Schofield Barracks, Hawaii – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service invites military children to bring “Lego Movie 2” to life with a free creative event at the Schofield Main Exchange.

Military children ages 3 and older can create a Lego scene or vehicle from the box office hit April 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Toy Department at the Main Store. Lego bricks will be provided, and children may keep what they build.

The event is one of several being held by the Exchange for Month of the Military Child, an annual celebration that honors the resiliency and sacrifices of military children.

“The Exchange is honored to give military children the chance to bring something cool to life with Lego,” said Exchange Schofield Main Store Manager, Asia Gilchriest-Fogle. “We hope this event—and the others we host throughout the year—give Schofield Barracks children an opportunity to explore their imagination and creativity.”

All participants will receive a Lego certificate.

For more information, call the Schofield Main Exchange at 808-622-1773. Families can learn more about the Month of the Military Child and upcoming events on the Exchange’s Hub page.

