Schofield Main Exchange hosting Disney Princess Tea Party, Saturday, March 30

Schofield Barracks, Hawaii – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is kicking off the Month of the Military Child with the Disney Dream Big, Princess Tea Party at the Schofield Main Exchange.

Military children can enjoy a cup of royal tea March 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Toy Department at the Schofield Main Store. Schofield Barracks children ages 4 and older are welcome and encouraged to dress up as their favorite princess and bring princess dolls to join the fun.

The event is the first of several being held by the Exchange for Month of the Military Child. The annual celebration honors the resiliency and sacrifices of military children.

“The Exchange is excited to host Schofield Barracks princesses as they enjoy a day of tea and play,” said Exchange Schofield Main Store Manager, Asia Gilchriest-Fogle. “Military children deserve to feel special, and we hope this event shows how special they are to the military community.”

The event includes a dress up station with jewelry and hair accessories, two doll stations with playsets, accessories and vehicles and a Disney-themed Play-Doh station for the littlest princesses. A photo backdrop will be available to parents to commemorate the occasion.

For more information, call the Schofield Main Exchange at 808-622-1773. Families can learn more about the Month of the Military Child and upcoming events on the Exchange’s Hub page.

