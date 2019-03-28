25th CAB Wings of Lightning dining facility wins at Connelly

25th CAB wins the 402nd AFSB’s Regional 51st Philip A. Connelly Awards Competition for Excellence in Army-Food Service (Garrison Category)
U.S. Army Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Lightning Inn Dinning Facility pose for a group photo after being presented with the 402nd AFSB 51st Philip A. Connelly Awards Competition trophy on Wheeler Army Airfield, March 25, 2019. The Wings of Lightning Dining Facility is recognized as the 402nd AFSBÕs Regional Winner of the 51st Philip A. Connelly Awards Competition for Excellence in Army-Food Service (Garrison Category). (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ryan Jenkins)
