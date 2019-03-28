April is Month of the Military Child, plus Child Abuse Prevention Month

Jeanne Sablan

Family Advocacy Program

Army Community Service

Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawai’i – April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month (CAPM) as well as the Month of the Military Child.

Raising awareness in the Army Community helps to lower risk, reduce stigma, increase prevention, and improve health and safety for all in the Army Community, as these areas relate to child abuse and neglect. Throughout the month, blue pinwheels will be displayed in various locations or planted in “pinwheel gardens” at all Army installations and communities island-wide. The pinwheel is the nationwide symbol for Child Abuse Prevention Month and serves as a reminder of the wonderful liveliness and spirit found in children.

Please join the Family Advocacy Program, Army Community Service along with other agencies both on post and throughout Oahu as we stand together on behalf of our children and fight for awareness and prevention of child abuse. All members of the Army Community are invited to participate in the following events:

FAP Main Events

Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 10:00 am–11:00 am, Family Story Time, Fort Shafter Library. In partnership with the parenting source, “Parents and Children Together” (PACT), a leading private, non-profit resource created to promote healthy Families.

Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 8:30 am, Proclamation Signing and Pinwheel Parade, Daniel Inouye Elementary School, Schofield Barracks, HI 96857. Open to Public. Featuring FED Fire, HPD, DES and the 25th Infantry Division Marching Band. Children will plant their Pinwheels in a designated area of the school, creating a Pinwheel Garden after the ceremony.

Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 10:00 am–11:00 am, Family Story Time, SGT Yano Library, Schofield Barracks. In partnership with the parenting source, “Parents and Children Together” (PACT), a leading private, non-profit resource created to promote healthy Families.

Community Events

Outreach Tables

April 1, 10 am–1 pm, Schofield Barracks PX

April 2, 10 am–11 am, Fort Shafter Library

April 12, 11 am–1 pm, TAMC DFAC

April 15, 10 am–1 pm, Schofield Barracks PX

April 16, 10 am-1 pm, TAMC Oceanside

April 17, 10 am-11 am, Schofield Barracks Library

April 18, 10 a.m.-1 pm, Schofield Barracks Commissary

April 19, 4 pm–6 pm, Easter Egg Scramble (Island Palm Communities)

April 20, 9 am-3 pm, Fun Fest

April 22, 10 am–1 pm, Fort Shafter PX

CAPM Sign Waving

If you happen to see a group of either adults or students in the community holding up signs, banners, or pinwheels please “Honk” your horn to show your support.

*If you see an outreach table, please stop by to say hello and take away some free educational materials.

Pinwheel Garden Display

Army Community Service building on Schofield Barracks as well as all of the Army Child Development Centers and Youth centers across the island.

During April and throughout the year, various parenting, relationship, and healthy-living workshops are offered. Call (808) 655-4ACS (4227) or visit http://www.himwr.com to register for classes.

