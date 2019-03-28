Female leaders continue to set examples for Soldiers

Sgt. 1st Class LaSonya J. Morales

8th Military Police Brigade

8th Theater Sustainment Command

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — The role of women in the military, as well as American society has evolved and continues to evolve. Women’s History Month is an opportunity to note the contributions of these front-leaning pioneers and hold up their stories of achievement and dedication to equality.

“I think it is important to celebrate the achievements and successes of women who have sought out ways to better themselves and better others from roles or positions not previously held or open to women,” said Maj. Jennifer Fauth, 728th Military Police Battalion, executive officer.

Fauth, a South Carolina native, said women who have defined gender roles have created opportunities for other women to pursue their passions and demonstrate their capabilities to the world.

Females in all branches of services hold leadership positions because of people like Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody, Gen. Lori Robinson, Capt. Kristen Griest and many more who have blazed the trail of innovation and equality and made history.

Lt. Col. Charcillea Schaefer, Command Sgt. Maj. Shelly Marlow, and Maj. Jennifer Fauth are responsible for the leadership, mentorship and guidance of more than 1000 troops; and together have served more than 62 years in total Army service.

The Army is small, the Military Police Corps is smaller and this isn’t the first encounter of these front-leaning pioneers of the 728th MP BN. They have all crossed paths while previously assigned to historically male dominated units within the XVIII Airborne Corps.

Throughout their individual careers they have each endured challenges, praised successes, and welcomed and embraced change.

“Initially my best friend and I wanted to join the Marines on the buddy system, but when we went to the recruiting office no one would talk to us,” said Marlowe, command sergeant major, 728 MP BN, “ Therefore, I went to the Army recruiting station and enlisted for five years as an MP.

Marlowe enlisted in the Army in 1988 when basic training was set-up with all female platoons and they were not allowed to integrate and train with the males.

She said this was a time women were not wanted in the MP Corp or the Army.

“Male leaders were very candid on how they felt about me being in their formation,” said the 30-year veteran. “When female soldiers would show up to a new duty location, the leaders wanted to know what does she look like, not I hope she is competent and intelligent. Male soldiers didn’t have to experience that back then.”

Marlowe expressed that she came up in the Army in a time when gender equality was not as prevalent as it has become, but policy changes have helped women gain more equality.

To illustrate her claim, she listed a quick rundown of the changes that have occurred during her time thereby helping women gain equality such as females being fully integrated in basic training, they are now graduating ranger schools, allowed to become Observer Controller Trainers, serve in Security Force Assistance Brigades and Military Transitions Teams and the establishment of Female Engagement Teams.

Amongst Marlowe’s career she has also been many first upon the MP Corp.

“I was the first female squad leader in a division MP Company, the first female first sergeant of the 511th MP Co. and the first female at the 728th MP BN.

Lt. Col Schaefer, commander 728th MP BN is no stranger to the Army and comes from a long generation of military lineage.

“I grew up in a military family. My father was in the Air Force, my grandfather served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, my uncle was also in the Air Force, and another uncle was in the Marine,” said the West Point Graduate. “ The culture of service was strong in my family.

Schaefer said that during her career she has never seen an all-female command team.

“I was platoon leader in 2003 the company commander was female and for a short time three out of the four platoon leaders were female, I have served in units where the female demographic hovered around 7% to 10% of the formation.”

Schaefer, commander of the 728th MP BN since June 2018, and the first to command an MP battalion with an all-female command team said it has been one of the most rewarding experiences.

“The opportunity to be a part of the 728th “Warfighter” team has been the greatest time of my career. I absolutely love coming to work every day and would not trade a minute of this incredible opportunity.”

She said there were some instances where she was challenged as a leader by her counterparts, but in response to those attitudes she replied on professionalism and competence, and to bring those two attributes to the table she believes has overcome most reservations or bias people may have had.

“The biggest change during my service has been the repeal of “Don’t Ask Don’t” Tell” and opening jobs and branches to women, said Schaefer. “I am grateful that the Army has recognized that, regardless of demographic, if a soldier meets the standard he or she should be afforded the opportunity to serve.”

She said the prospects makes the Army, and the Army teams, stronger.

In the pursuit of equality, Fauth stated that her experiences within the military have been positive.

“I believe that women who have defied gender roles have created opportunities today for women and men to pursue their passions and demonstrate their capability to the world.”

The South Carolina native said that a person may have to work harder in the beginning, but true value always shows through in the end.

Fauth said the many female forerunners before me are the fact that I am here.

“Lt. Col. Schaefer and Command Sgt. Maj. Marlowe are both from different times and have experienced different things throughout their career, but what I have learned from them is that is it possible to be true to yourself and still be successful on your own merit,” said Fauth.

