Purple Up! Hawaii Exchange rewards military children with free treat on April 13

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – I scream, you scream, we all scream – for military kids!

On April 13, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is celebrating Purple Up Day, a worldwide recognition of the strength and sacrifice of military children, by offering free treats to any child wearing purple at participating Hawaii Exchange restaurants.

“Military children experience unique challenges, from parents being deployed to frequent moves to changing schools,” said Exchange Food Business Manager, Ron Novotny. “The indomitable spirit of our Nation’s youngest heroes is an inspiration to the military community, and the Hawaii Exchange is honored to salute their service on Purple Up Day.”

This offer is valid April 13 only. Any child 18 or younger who wears purple is eligible to receive one free treat while supplies last from the following participating restaurants:

Baskin-Robbins – kid’s cone

Burger King – vanilla soft serve

Charley’s Philly Steaks – small lemonade

Popeyes – cinnamon apple pie

Starbucks – cake pop

Subway – two cookies

Purple Up Day is held annually during Month of the Military Child, which recognizes the contributions of Warfighters’ children to the armed forces community. The color purple symbolizes the combined colors of all military branches: Army green, Navy blue, Marine red, Coast Guard blue and Air Force blue.

Shoppers can contact the Hawaii Exchange at 808-423-8632 for more information. Families can learn more about the Month of the Military Child and upcoming events on the Exchange’s Hub page.

