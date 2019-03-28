SAAPM events are listed

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed in April. See flyers of all the activities that are happening, below:

You’re invited to attend the SHARP Recognition Masquerade Ball on Thursday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60. Contact your unit SHARP representative or call 655-9474 for more details.

The 25th Division Artillery is hosting a Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month ceremony on April 30th at 9 a.m. at Wheeler Chapel. You’re invited to attend.

