SAAPM events are listed

| March 28, 2019 | 0 Comments

Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is observed in April. See flyers of all the activities that are happening, below:

Calendar of events during Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month

This calendar lists events happening during Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

You’re invited to attend the SHARP Recognition Masquerade Ball on Thursday, April 18, at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $60. Contact your unit SHARP representative or call 655-9474 for more details.

You're invited to hike to the lighthouse.

You’re invited to hike to the Makapu’u Lighthouse on Friday, April 26th, at 7 a.m. Help “step up to stop sexual assault.”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 25th Division Artillery is hosting a Sexual Assault and Awareness Prevention Month ceremony on April 30th at 9 a.m. at Wheeler Chapel. You’re invited to attend.

