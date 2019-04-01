City launches self-service kiosk to renew motor vehicle registration

City and County of Honolulu

News Release

HONOLULU – O‘ahu residents now have the option to renew their vehicle registration in as little as two minutes at any of four self-service kiosks conveniently located at Safeway supermarkets.

“With nearly one million vehicles on O‘ahu, the demand for registration renewals is always great, but with the help of these new kiosks, we’re making it easier for our residents to get out of line and handle these basic tasks at their convenience in areas close to their communities,” said Mayor Kirk Caldwell. “This partnership with Intellectual Technology Inc. and Safeway stores furthers our commitment to utilize technology to improve on the services we offer to our residents.”

The freestanding, self-service terminals enable residents to use a touch screen to perform basic motor vehicle functions at any of the following four Safeway store locations:

888 Kapahulu Ave. in Honolulu

1234 South Beretania St. in Honolulu

Waimalu Plaza Shopping Center in ‘Aiea

Kāne‘ohe Bay Shopping Center

Two other Safeway locations are being planned.

“All of the kiosks are available 24/7 and will be very useful for residents to quickly renew a vehicle registration,” said Customer Services Director Sheri Kajiwara. “With the placement of these kiosks in Safeway stores, we are hoping this technology is embraced by our local drivers.”

Cars, trucks, trailers and motorcycles can be renewed at the new kiosks, which are blue and yellow machines that look similar to an ATM.

To use one, simply type your license plate number on the touch screen, or scan the bar code on your renewal postcard; then pay the fee by credit or debit card. The city will absorb the service and card fees of $3. The kiosk will instantly print your receipt, vehicle registration and license plate tabs.

Already, motor vehicle registrations can be renewed online, through the mail and in-person at satellite city halls by going to honolulu.gov/csd.

