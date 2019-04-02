3rd BCT observes Women’s History Month with TAMC commander, 25th ID Band

April 2, 2019
The 25th Infantry Division band performs a rendition of Jill ScottÕs song, ÒGolden,Ó to Soldiers from Schofield Barracks March 29, at the Sgt. E. R. Smith Theater for the installationÕs WomenÕs History Month observation.The 2019 WomenÕs History Month theme is ÒChampions of Peace & Nonviolence.Ó The event, hosted by the equal opportunity team from the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, celebrated the countless women whose courage and resolve has contributed to the character and success of our Nation and the entire world. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ondirae H. Abdullah Robinson)

The 25th Infantry Division band performs a rendition of Jill Scott’s song, “Golden,” to Soldiers from Schofield Barracks March 29, at the Sgt. E. R. Smith Theater for the installation’s Women’s History Month observation.The 2019 Women’s History Month theme is “Champions of Peace & Nonviolence.” The event, hosted by the equal opportunity team from the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, celebrated the countless women whose courage and resolve has contributed to the character and success of our Nation and the entire world. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Ondirae H. Abdullah Robinson)

 

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5221994/womens-history-month?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)

«