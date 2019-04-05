2IBCT participates in platoon live-fire at Pohakuloa Training Area

April 5, 2019
POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — Spc. Justin B. Anderson, a Grenadier with 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment strives for maximum lethality on the battlefield as he participates in a Platoon Live-Fire Training on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii April 3, 2019. The most important asset for the military is the Soldiers; their safe return home is the reason this type of training is crucial. A well-trained Soldier is a safe Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Geoff Cooper)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5239355/platoon-live-fire-exercise.)

