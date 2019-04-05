Wheeler Middle School hosts STEAM Career Day

Sgt. Ryan Salazar, a culinary specialist with the Headquarters and Support Company, 209th Aviation Support Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Wheeler Army Airfield, Hawaii, prepares pork tenderloin canopes with raspberry sauce for a group of students at Wheeler Middle School, April 3, 2019. Culinary specialists are abe to teach their experiences with the community. (U.S. Army photo by Pvt. Lawrence Broadnax, 28th Public Affairs Detachment)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/5236089/team-hawaii-cooking.)
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawaii — Wheeler Middle School students enjoyed daylong activities and learning during their STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) Career Day, Wednesday, April 10th. Here are a few photos shared from volunteers with 303rd Explosive Ordnance Detachment (robots) and Concrete Preservation Institute, which conducted a concrete activity with students.
Concrete Preservation Institute
303rd Explosive Ordnance Detachment with robots, April 10, 2019.
303rd Explosive Ordnance Detachment with robots, April 10, 2019.
Wheeler Middle School students anxiously await the arrival of a 25th Combat Aviation Brigade helicopter to their STEAM Career Day.
