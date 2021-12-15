If you’re someone who deals with stress on a daily basis, chances are that you already have some established systems on your side designed to make coping with stress easier. However, those of us who have learned how to master stress have likely encountered systems where our stress-relief tools simply aren’t working as they should be. What are we supposed to do then? If you’re looking for some new ways to cope with your day-to-day, here are a few alternative ways to deal with stress you may not have considered.

Look for natural supplements that help you feel more at ease.

Supplements may not be able to help you get rid of your stress, but they impact the way you feel. Take, for example, cannabidiol (CBD). CBD is a compound found in hemp (known as a cannabinoid) that is believed to carry properties that may help you feel more at ease. Although CBD may feel like a strange, foreign substance, you’re likely familiar with another cannabinoid called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). The good news? CBD products don’t get you high, and they’re legal throughout the United States.

That being said, it’s important to note that CBD doesn’t have any proven benefits like support for insomnia or chronic pain. There is an inherent lack of research for the cannabinoid, which means that it’s best to consult with your doctor to learn more about risks, side effects, and medication interactions. If you have the green light to take CBD and have your eye on a certain product like CBD gummies, do some research to look for the best CBD gummies for anxiety.

Some of the most important qualities to look for when researching gummies include flavor (strawberry, raspberry, ginger), potency (you can choose CBD isolate or full-spectrum CBD for a mix of terpenes and other helpful natural ingredients), and purity (you don’t want contaminants like pesticides or heavy metals in your organic hemp products). In your search, you’ll likely come across top brands like Royal CBD, Charlotte’s Web, and CBDfx, just to name a few.

Who knows? You may even move on to products like CBD oils or vapes later on.

Turn to faith when you feel like things are out of control.

Faith can be a major source of comfort during hard times. Why? Faith is known to help you relinquish control when things are out of your hands, feel a greater sense of connection and purpose, and lead a better quality of life. While there are numerous faiths out there, you could always start with a popular one like Christianity. All you have to do to get started is to get your hands on a New Revised Standard Version (NRSV) Bible (you also have other options like the King James Version, American Standard Version, and even the Apocrypha), find a nearby church with great church leaders, and test the waters. If you feel great about it, you have another alternative way to help you cope with stress!

Scream your frustrations out at the top of your lungs.

We’ve covered some well-known alternatives like sourcing the best CBD gummies from top CBD brands and getting your hands on a Bible to see whether religion is a good option for your needs. But this next one may actually come as a shock to some readers. If you’re feeling stressed, why not try scream therapy? Screaming itself isn’t actually a form of therapy, but it can help you feel more relaxed and release pent-up rage so that you can de-stress and tackle your underlying issues more successfully. It sounds strange, but it just may work for you!

There are plenty of traditional ways to cope with stress. However, even the most solid methods may not work 100% of the time. When your other stress relief strategies fail, implement some of the stress relief recommendations listed in the guide above!