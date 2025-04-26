Home Makeover or Move-Out? What to Do with the Marital Home During Divorce

Divorce can feel like your whole world is being rearranged. One of the biggest pieces in that puzzle is the marital home. For many couples needing a divorce lawyer in Autauga County, Alabama, deciding what to do with the house is one of the most emotional and financially significant parts of the process. Should one spouse keep it? Should it be sold? Is it even possible to refinance and stay put?

Let’s break it down.

Understanding the Marital Home in Alabama Divorce

In Alabama, marital property is typically divided equitably; not necessarily equally. That means a judge will try to divide assets fairly based on the circumstances of each spouse. The marital home is often considered a marital asset if it was purchased during the marriage or paid for with joint funds.

Whether you bought the house together or moved into one spouse’s pre-marriage property and built a life there, its division can get complicated. That’s why it’s important to understand your options and what might make the most sense for your future.

Option 1: One Spouse Keeps the Home

Sometimes, one spouse wants to keep the house—maybe for the kids’ stability, emotional attachment, or simply convenience. If that’s the case, refinancing the mortgage into one name and buying out the other spouse’s equity may be the next step. This can be a good option if the spouse keeping the home can comfortably afford the mortgage and upkeep on a single income.

Things to consider:

Can you qualify to refinance on your own?



Will keeping the home limit your financial flexibility?



Is the emotional value worth the financial cost?



Option 2: Sell the Home and Split the Proceeds

In many Alabama divorces, selling the marital home and dividing the equity is the cleanest option. It allows both parties to make a fresh start, and it avoids the financial strain of trying to maintain a home on one income. This is especially common when neither spouse can afford the mortgage alone or when there’s significant equity in the home.

Selling can be emotionally tough, but it also offers an opportunity to move forward without lingering financial ties.

Option 3: Temporary Co-Ownership

In some cases, couples agree to keep the home temporarily—especially when there are children involved. This might look like a nesting arrangement (where children stay in the home and parents rotate in and out) or simply one spouse staying until a certain milestone (like high school graduation) is reached.

This approach requires strong communication and a clear written agreement to avoid future conflicts.

What the Courts Consider in Alabama

If you and your spouse can’t agree on what to do with the house, the court will make a decision based on several factors, including:

The length of the marriage



Each spouse’s contribution to the home (financial or otherwise)

(financial or otherwise) Who has primary custody of the children?



Each party’s ability to maintain the home post-divorce

Courts in Alabama often consider the best interests of any children involved when deciding who stays in the home, especially in the short term.

Encouragement for the Road Ahead

Deciding what to do with the marital home is rarely easy, but it is manageable. You don’t have to navigate it alone, and some options can work with your goals, finances, and family needs. Whether it’s a fresh start somewhere new or turning your current house into a home for your next chapter, you have the power to make the best decision for you.