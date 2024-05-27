Strategies for Conquering the Trial of Ascension in Summoners War: Sky Arena

The Trial of Ascension in Summoners War Sky Arena is a high-difficulty endgame content that requires players to draw on their own strong monsters and tactics to get through. As the 100 stages of the trial ascend, the enemies will be tougher and the battle mechanics will not be identical to the previous ones, meaning that a tactical approach and clever execution must be used.

In this tutorial, we'll cover the main approaches and the setup of the teams that you will require to quickly climb the Trial of Ascension and eventually get to the top.

Understanding the Trial’s Mechanics

There might be some mysterious elements that we may not understand immediately, but before we go into strategies, we should be aware of the core mechanics of the Trial of Ascension. Every floor offers a unique obstacle, something that varies between a grumpy-faced enemy comp, a strong-blowing boss ability (some schools of thought allow certain options), and types of environmental effects.

Some floors can set restrictions on the kind of monsters you can use and others may have different effects that can be applied to your teamwork. The most important of things to take note of is that the Trial of Ascension is a war of attrition. It will be important to skillfully regulate your team’s resources, including their skills and buffs, to enable them to run through their stage of the boss fight without having problems with the to-be-confronted enemies and reaching the boss fight with their peak condition.

Versatile Team Compositions

As you’re beginning to construct a squad for ascension’s trial, it should consist of monsters that are suitable for different situations and control. A well-rounded team should include the following roles: A well-rounded team should include the following roles:

Tank: The monster that regenerates the creature’s health and may act as a human shield on the team like Veromos or Darion.

Healer: A guardian that will damage opponents and at the same time keep your team immune with health boosts or harmful effects such as Chasun or Bella.

Damage Dealer: A monster capable of launching powerful hits on enemies, for instance, Sigmarus and Theomars.

Utility: The monster will be healing or enhancing one like Bareta or Spectra as support for you.

A team composed of these roles will make you more capable grapple with the different problems that the Ascension Trial will put forth for you.

Key Strategies for Progression

You will meet different types of enemies and different levels to boss along your way through the trial of ascension. you will require a special type of strategy to overcome each of these enemies and bosses. Here are some key strategies that can help you overcome these challenges: Here are some key strategies that can help you overcome these challenges:

Crowd Control

Special monsters with stun, ice, or slowdown abilities could become a much-needed asset during the Trial of Ascension game mode. Baretta’s Turbulence and Spectra’s Slow skills give you control over the battle and provide a great defense against both enemies taking turns.

Debuff Removal

Multiple bad guys in the Ascension Trial employ the debuffs to lower the stats of your group. Examples such as Veromos and Bella are able to counter such negative effects and sustain normal conditions in your team.

Damage Mitigation

Certain floors could contain enemies that deal a lot of damage. There are monsters such as Darion and Dias that can reduce the amount of damage your team takes hence making it easier to remain alive.

Boss Mechanics

Every boss in the Trial of Ascension is equipped with his special skills which depend on specific tactics to defeat it. Take, for instance, the Lich boss from Floor 100 just steals all your team buffs. Having a monster such as Chloe or Velajuel will be very helpful to get around the “set-and-defend” plan.

Conclusion

The Trial of Ascension in Summoners War Sky Arena is the difficult-level final content that you need to meticulously think over and implement a clear strategy. Knowing the trial mechanisms, forming a good balance between team members, and implementing some general strategies will help you reach the top of each floor. Keep in mind, that you should try different teams' composition and tactics to find what suits you better. Good luck, Summoners!