Tasty And Beneficial: Unusual CBD Edibles & Snacks You Need To Try Out

Nowadays, cannabidiol (CBD) and its products have taken the health and wellness market by storm. Since more people are recognising CBD benefits, the demand keeps rising. Plus, with the CBD industry taking off as it is, new products are coming up all the time, offering more interesting and tasty ways to intake CBD oil.

Among such variety, CBD edibles are considered one of the more popular methods to consume CBD. Not only CBD edibles are yummy, but they are also easy to take and come in pre-measured dosage, making it simpler to track consumed CBD dosage. Whether you don’t like the natural, earthy taste of CBD or already familiar with traditional foods like CBD gummies, chocolate, and honey, here are the most unusual edible CBD products that you can try out.

CBD Breakfast Cereal & Granola

There is no better way to start a day rather than with eating crunchy and delicious breakfast cereal. Today, you can experience CBD benefits while enjoying your usual morning routine. But wait, if you prefer granola over cereal, CBD market has got you covered as well. Grab milk for cereal or your favourite yoghurt for granola and get advantages of CBD oil for anxiety, mood, energy, and overall wellness to be ready for what this day will bring.

CBD Peanut Butter

A popular classic blended with the therapeutic effects of cannabidiol for a healthy breakfast or afternoon snack! Peanut butter infused with CBD is a versatile, nutritious, and potent way to get your daily CBD dose. Tastes great just straight out of the jar or with a snack – use just like you would regular-type peanut butter.

CBD Energy & Protein Bars

Whether you are working hard in the office or having an intense workout in the gym, sometimes it’s nice to reach for a snack that gives your body and mind a much-needed pick-me-up. Energy and protein bars are typically an easy, convenient go-to option for busy individuals on the run or anyone that are looking for an extra boost before, during, or after a workout.

Since CBD is known to be the perfect workout partner, a healthy bar enriched with CBD can make your protein bars even more beneficial for your active lifestyle. Usually, these bars include a spectacular list of superfoods with no added sugars or gluten, but make sure to check ingredients and choose a reliable seller.

CBD Mints

While mint has the ability to refresh and soothe on its own, a mild kick of CBD oil amplifies mint’s feel-good effects. Handy tins are full of refreshing mints enriched with CBD and help to freshen your breath and relax at the same time. Ideal if you are looking for an added flavour to hide unpleasant CBD taste and a convenient way to take CBD.

CBD Trial Mix

Since trail mix is a number one choice in the go-to snacking list of health enthusiasts, you can enjoy new trends without changing up snacking game too much. Familiar comforts of crisp nuts, delicate chocolate bites, plump raisins, and dried fruits with an infusion of CBD is a perfect option for a healthy, delicious, but also a beneficial light meal.

CBD Crackers

One the other hand, if you are in the mood for something savoury and crunchy, CBD crackers is a great way to take your CBD on the go and enjoy it anywhere and anytime. Salty or cheese – when crackers are mixed with CBD oil, they turn into unique crackers, which offer a great snacking experience, unlike any you had as a child. The only downside of this snack is that CBD crackers might actually taste too good to put them down.

CBD Popcorn

Can you imagine any movie experience without popcorn? Surely, classic movie-night munch like either salty or sugary popcorn somehow provide the whole experience and eliminate the need to get up from your couch. If you are a snacking person, then this might be a good option for you since it is now possible to find popcorn infused with CBD oil.

CBD Coconut Oil

Combining two of nature’s most powerful superfoods now seems like a perfect match. In case you are coconut oil connoisseurs, the CBD-infused version has the same creamy, rich texture and light coconut flavour you love in standard-issue oils.

Coconut CBD oil can be eaten raw, added in your favourite beverages or recipes, spread on toast, applied directly into your skin as a moisturiser, or a medicated salve and massage oil for relief from aches and pains.

CBD Dried Fruits

Looking for something a little healthier, but still delicious? Whether it is kiwi, pineapple, or mango, naturally sweet CBD dried fruit is a perfect on-the-go snack that tastes as good as candy and allows you to take a fresh take on traditional fruits while feeling fresh and renewed. With so many companies offering a wide selection of CBD dried fruits, you will quickly find old favourites or interesting options from new brands to add to your CBD-friendly pantry.